Dad Drowns While Heroically Trying To Save 4 Children from Drowning

A 53-year-old dad has reportedly drowned after trying to rescue four children after they got into trouble in the water at Lake Pueblo State Park.

According to a press release by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Authorities discovered the body of the 53-year-old on Sailboard Beach on Wednesday, May 14. A post by the Pueblo County Coroner identifies the victim as Manuel DeJesus Villanueva Miranda from Colorado Springs. He reportedly died in “a swimming accident.” They confirm the man died at the scene.

Miranda reportedly dived in to help kids who were swimming in rough waters. Visitors in the park at the time saw him go under the water and helped pull him out. Park rangers received a call about the incident just before 2:45 PM. Medical staff, park rangers, and visitors attempted to resuscitate Miranda for 40 minutes, but were unsuccessful.

The press release explains that four children were in the water at the time. Two were Miranda’s children, while the other two were friends. All the children are now safe and “with their respective guardians.”

The Dad Was Not Wearing A Life Jacket At The Time

The press release explains that Miranda was not “wearing a personal flotation device (a life jacket).” Colorado Parks and Wildlife also says that there were heavy winds at the time, and the water was cold, in the upper 50s. The organization stresses the importance of life jackets, saying, “A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water and your head above water and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious.” CPW adds that they are mandatory on any vessel, including paddleboards and kayaks.

The water temperature at the time of the incident was also dangerously low. “Water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit is dangerous. Sudden immersion in cold water can cause gasping, inhalation of water, and hypothermia, resulting in unconsciousness or swimming failure as muscles become numb,” CPW explains.

Becky Buist, the Operations Manager at Lake Pueblo State Park, said in a statement, “CPW offers condolences to the family and friends of the victim and everyone involved in the incident.”