Florida Deputies Fired After Woman’s Pleas For Help Went Unanswered: Her Husband Killed Her And 2 Others: Police

A total of eight South Florida deputies have been fired after Mary Gingles was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, who is also accused of killing her father and a neighbor in front of their 4-year-old daughter. Reportedly, the sheriff’s office failed to act on Gingles’ multiple pleas for help, fearing for her life.

As reported by the New York Post, eight Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies have been fired. Eleven others were disciplined in connection with Gingles’ case.

The incident occurred on February 16, 2025. Nathan Gingles, Mary’s estranged husband, allegedly shot David Ponzer, Mary’s father, as he was drinking coffee on a patio. He would then chase down his estranged wife down the street. Eventually, he shot her and Andrew Ferrin, a neighbor, dead, police said.

Nathan was charged with the three murders and has since pleaded not guilty. As per CBS News, he is also accused of kidnapping his 4-year-old daughter, who witnessed the traumatizing and violent incident. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

Pleas For Help, Unanswered

However, Mary’s death could have been prevented. Reportedly, since February 2024, Mary Gingles had confided in family, friends, and even reported Nathan’s alleged abusive behavior and domestic violence to law enforcement. She feared for her life.

According to the Miami Herald, Mary contacted the BSO at least 14 times between February 2024 and January 2025. Nathan violated two restraining orders and even told their 4-year-old daughter that he planned to kill her, records alleged.

At one point, the girl allegedly told her mother, “Daddy is trying to make you die.”

Despite her continuous pleas for help, nothing of substance was done to prevent a tragedy, which ultimately occurred. As a result, Mary, her father, and a neighbor are dead, and now 8 deputies are out of a job.

“We had multiple opportunities to protect Mary during the months preceding her death when she alerted us to the domestic violence she was experiencing,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “The deputies and detectives assigned to investigate these cases failed their training and, ultimately, failed to handle Mary’s repeated cries for help with the urgency required.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.