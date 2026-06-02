Who Is Cole Brings Plenty? ‘1923’ Tribute, Explained

In its second season premiere, 1923 paid a poignant tribute to the actor Cole Brings Plenty. However, some fans of the popular Yellowstone franchise prequel were left a bit confused. The role was recast, leaving some wondering just what happened to the original actor.

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During its February 2025 premiere, the episode featured a tribute to Brings Plenty, showing him in costume as his character, Pete. 1923 recast the role of Pete Plenty Clouds, Teonna Rainwater’s (Aminah Nieves) love interest, with actor Jeremy Guana (American Primeval, 1883). Guana debuted in the same episode as in memoriam.

Image via Paramount+

Sadly, the reason for the recast was the sudden death of the 27-year-old actor.

Cole Brings Plenty’s Uncle, ‘Yellowstone’ Star Mo Brings Plenty, Confirmed His Sudden Passing in 2024

According to a statement from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, Cole Brings Plenty’s body was discovered in a wooded area on April 5, 2024. Authorities were notified after a person reported a nearby unoccupied vehicle.

Cole’s father, Joe, confirmed his son’s death in a statement shared on Instagram by Cole’s uncle, Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us,” he wrote at the time. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son. [They] provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him.”

‘1923’ actor Cole Brings Plenty. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No cause of death was provided.

Meanwhile, Cole Brings Plenty was a suspect in a domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred on March 31, 2024.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the Lawrence, Kansas police department shared on April 2 on its Facebook page. “The investigation identified Brings Plenty, and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway.”

How Another ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Paid Tribute to Cole Brings Plenty

Cole Brings Plenty‘s death is still being felt in the Yellowstone franchise.

A memorial scene in an April episode of the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals also served as a real-life ceremony for the late actor. In the episode, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) goes back to the Broken Rock reservation for the first anniversary of his wife Monica’s (Kelsey Asbille) death. He attends the memorial with his son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), and Monica’s grandfather, Felix (Rudy Ramos).

Arielle Kebbel, a star of the series, told PEOPLE the scene was also a tribute to Cole Brings Plenty. His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, also stars in the show, reprising his role from Yellowstone.

“We filmed the ceremony, and Mo Brings Plenty brought his family to it. It was a way of honoring his nephew,” Kebbel recalled. “I will remember that day for as long as I live. It was very emotional… And it was a real reminder that the lines between art and life are very blurred and very powerful.”

Kebbel also met and spoke with the Brings Plenty family offscreen.

“They’re sending me handmade jewelry that I’m going to wear in their honor,” she told PEOPLE. “I mean, it brings me to tears to be part of this community. Also, to learn more about what happened to Cole and bring that awareness.”

“You can never plan for going into it, but [it] has deeply impacted me forever,” she added of shooting the scene.