Interesting Relationship Update on NeNe Leakes

Reality television star NeNe Leakes appears to have rekindled her romance with fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh.

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The development, per TMZ, follows months of public speculation about Leakes’ dating life after she was seen earlier this year with Memphis attorney Arthur Horne III.

Video and photographs from February showed Leakes and Horne sharing affectionate moments courtside at a Memphis Grizzlies game. This prompted widespread reports that the two were romantically involved. However, Horne has since described their connection as brief and casual.

According to the outlet, Horne said he and Leakes spent time together only a handful of times and went on a few dates over a period of two to three weeks. He characterized Leakes as “a phenomenal, fantastic woman” and said the pair were never involved in a serious relationship.

Nene Leakes Are Back Together, But Not Exclusive?

On May 6, Leakes once again saw Sioh after quietly ending her brief involvement with Horne. Sources cited by the outlet said Leakes and Sioh are back together, although the situation remains somewhat complicated. Those sources reportedly indicated that the couple never completely ended their relationship and never formally defined it as exclusive.

Leakes and Sioh have maintained an on-again, off-again relationship since they were first linked publicly in late 2021. Their romance attracted significant public attention in the years that followed, including periods of separation and reconciliation. TMZ noted that the pair were romantically connected from 2021 through 2025. They were last linked together in the fall of 2025 before the latest reported reunion.

The report has fueled renewed interest among fans of the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, whose personal life has remained a frequent topic of media coverage since the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, in 2021. Earlier this year, public attention shifted toward her apparent relationship with Horne after the two were seen displaying affection at the NBA game.

Neither NeNe Leakes nor Nyonisela Sioh publicly confirmed the reported reconciliation at the time of the report.