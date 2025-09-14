North Carolina Mother Charged After Her 4 Young Daughters Died In Burning Home

A North Carolina mother, 28-year-old Reagan Powers, has been charged after her 4 young daughters died in a house fire. She had allegedly left the children inside, placed in the care of an 11-year-old.

According to a release issued by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the incident occurred on August 30. At around 2:30 a.m., CCSO units responded to a North Colony Road residence following a report of a house fire with entrapments. A female caller told authorities that four children were inside her house.

Upon arrival, the home was found fully engulfed in flames. This, unfortunately, made it impossible for deputies and other first responders to make a safe entry into the house. Two juveniles managed to escape the residence before EMS personnel arrived at the scene.

“Our community is facing an unimaginable tragedy,” Columbus County Sheriff W.A. Rogers said. “We ask that everyone join together in support of the family and loved ones affected by this devastating loss. The thoughts and prayers of our agencies are with them during this extremely difficult time.”

Mother Charged

As reported by WWAY, citing a warrant, Reagan Powers allegedly left her four children in the care of an 11-year-old. Her alleged action was described as a “grossly negligent omission.”

As a result, all four of her daughters died: 7-year-old Kalani, 6-year-old Kendall, 4-year-old Josephina, and 2-year-old Sophia.

Days later, Powers was arrested and charged with four felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and four felony counts of child abuse. As per WECT, she was being held at the Columbus County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond. She has since been bonded out of jail. She is scheduled to return to court on September 25.

The girls’ father, Patrick Ellis, shared a statement with WECT, heartbroken by their deaths.

“My heart is shattered beyond words at the loss of my daughters. Kalani, Kendall, Josie, and Sophia were my joy, my light, and my purpose,” Ellis said. He thanked the community for its support by saying, “Your compassion has been a comfort to us as we grieve the loss of my four children.”

The cause of the fire remains to be determined. Authorities, however, have reportedly found no evidence that it was caused intentionally.