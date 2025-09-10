California Man Killed Wife Of 25 Years After Divorce Filing, Got Shot Dead By Police

A 43-year-old California man, Michael Rocha, shot and killed his wife of 25 years, Yessenia Rocha, shortly after she filed for divorce, police said. A day later, Michael fled from police in his care, firing a rifle at deputies. He was shot dead as a result.

Videos by Suggest

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the initial altercation occurred on September 6. Michael was involved in an altercation with Yessenia that ended with him shooting her multiple times, the TCSO said.

The couple’s adult children and other family members were present during the altercation and witnessed the fatal shooting of Yessenia. Meanwhile, Michael Rocha fled the area.

KFSN talked with Michael’s mother, Rita Rocha, who shed light on what led to the fatal shooting. The couple, who began dating in middle school and were married for 25 years, separated two months before the incident. Rita said that her son “couldn’t cope” with Yessenia’s divorce filing.

“He didn’t want to live without his sweetheart,” Rita added. “He didn’t want to live without his soulmate, the love of his life and he didn’t want her to live without him, so he chose the cowardly way out.”

Fatal Pursuit

One day later, on September 7, Michael’s Chevy truck was spotted. TCSO deputies responded to the Woodlake area and attempted to locate him as he had an active arrest warrant. However, at around 1 p.m., after he was located, Michael fled from deputies, leading to a pursuit.

At one point during the pursuit, Michael Rocha fired a rifle at deputies, the TCSO said. The 43-year-old man stopped at one point and exited his truck. He then proceeded to allegedly fire multiple rounds at the deputies. They, in turn, fired back and struck him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As reported by KFSN, the Rocha couple is survived by their two children, 20-year-old Jacob and 23-year-old Kayla. They have been left devastated by the violent turn of events.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support the surviving members of the Rocha family.

“She will be remembered for being such an amazing mother to both of her children, for having such a kind heart, a huge sense of humor, and for her unconditional love for her friends and family,” the fundraiser said. “Her absence leaves a hole that can never truly be filled.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.