Fitness TikTok Star Chris O’Donnell AKA Creeohdee Dies By Suicide at 31

Chris O’Donnell, widely recognized on TikTok as the fitness influencer Creeohdee, has passed away at the age of 31.

An online obituary announced that O’Donnell died on Saturday, January 11. Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner later confirmed to People that his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, ruling it a suicide.

O’Donnell gained significant popularity on TikTok, amassing over 842,000 followers and an impressive 28.2 million likes. His presence also extended to Instagram, where he attracted more than 241,000 followers.

One of the social media star’s final TikTok posts featured a heartfelt video of him delivering a moving speech at his brother’s wedding.

@creeohdee Haven’t shared this before but was reminiscing on old memories and this was one I gravitated back towards. Went ahead and threw some photos from the event down there in case I start to bore folks to death 😂 ♬ original sound – Chris O’Donnell

In the clip, O’Donnell said he was reflecting on cherished memories and felt inspired to share the heartfelt moment.

“One of my proudest moments as a brother, being able to send these two off into the next chapter of their lives,” he mentioned in the 7-minute video.

O’Donnell Shared a Haunting Final Post

O’Donnell’s activity on Instagram dwindled, with his last post appearing in November 2024. His haunting final update was an Instagram Reel capturing highlights from his recent hiking adventures.

“I wonder when I leave this earth when I leave the rat race when I’m lying in the dirt if you’d remember my face,” he wrote alongside the clip.

The comments to the post have been something of a gathering place for mourning fans.

“I’ll definitely remember you, bro,” one Instagram follower wrote. “Love you forever, buddy,” a second person added. “You are so deeply loved man. Everyone misses you. Really wish I could have gotten to know you better,” another user wrote in part.

Before his tragic passing, the fitness guru described himself as a “very solitary person” and frequently opened up about his mental health challenges. He shared his journey with fans in the hope of inspiring and supporting others on their own paths.

Meanwhile, Kevin Clevenger, known as ironsanctuary on social media, posted a heartfelt tribute to O’Donnell on TikTok.

@ironsanctuary One day I’ll find peace in knowing you’re not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you’re gone. I love you. @Chris O’Donnell ♬ If I Would Have Known – Kyle Hume

“One day I’ll find peace in knowing you’re not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you’re gone. I love you. @Chris O’ Donnell,” he captioned the clip.

“Men, I hope you know your mental health matters. YOU matter. Your feelings matter. You deserve to be here and be loved,” one person wrote in the comments.