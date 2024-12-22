Fitness Influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar Dead at 43, Cause of Death Revealed

Southern California-based fitness influencer and Self Made Training owner Miguel Angel Aguilar passed away at the age of 43, just a few months after he was shot in the face during an attempted robbery.

Self Made confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar,” the statement read. “After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.”

The staff stated Aguilar was more than just a leader, he was a visionary, an inspiration, and a mentor. He was also a father, a husband, family, and a dear friend to many.

“His unwavering dedication to Self Made Training Facility, his passion for the fitness industry, and entrepreneurial spirit have left an enduring legacy,” the statement read. “Miguel revolutionized personal training and inspired countless individuals to pursue their fitness and entrepreneurial goals.”

Aguilar had been fighting for his life after the robbery incident in September. He was shot in Bel-Air, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officials revealed that four men approached the fitness influencer and “demanded property.”

“One of the suspects produced a handgun and fired at the victim,” a police spokesperson stated. “Striking him multiple times.”

It was further revealed that the four suspects fled the scene.

Miguel Angel Aguilar Had Been Recovering From the Robbery When He Succumbed to His Injuries

Following the robbery, Aguilar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he had been recovering for the past few months. His Self Made employees were heartbroken by the news.

“Miguel is a beloved individual,” the staff stated in a Sept. 14 post on Instagram. “And his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many.”

“We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you,” the post continued. “And we are confident in his ability to overcome this.”

In the latest statement, the Self Made staff said they mourn the loss of their dear friend and leader. They also celebrated Aguilar’s life and the positive he had on so many.

“Miguel’s spirit will live on through Self Made Training Facility. We will continue to honor his legacy by staying true to our mission and values,” the statement added. “While continuing to innovate and serve our franchises, trainers, members, clients, and the rest of our current and future Self Made Family members.”

The post ended with “Miguel Angel Aguilar, 1981-2024.”