Fitness Influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar Shot in the Face During Robbery Attempt

Southern California-based fitness influencer and Self Made Training owner Miguel Angel Aguilar is currently in critical condition after he was shot in the face during an attempted robbery.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed that Aguilar was approached by four suspects on the 11400 block of North Thurston Circle around 4:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, ABC7 reported.

After demanding his on-hand property, one of the suspects shot Miguel Angel Aguilar several times. All four then fled the scene.

It’s unclear if the fitness influencer was resistant or tried to fight back during the robbery. However, TMZ reports there was allegedly a scuffle between Aguilar and the suspects. At one point, the suspects tried to take his Rolex.

In a post on Instagram, Miguel Angel Aguilar was revealed to be in the ICU after he was shot during the terrifying incident. “He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely,” the post, made by the fitness influencer’s team, reads.

Aguilar’s team also described him as a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many. “We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this.”

The team also asked for prayers, positive thoughts, and support as the fitness influencer continued his fight to survive. “[We] ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time,” they added. “We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued love and compassion.”

Aguilar’s Self Made Training is headquartered in Temecula. it has more than two dozen gym locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Texas,

Miguel Angel Aguilar Also Allegedly Had a Gun When He Was Shot

Meanwhile, an insider revealed Miguel Angel Aguilera had a gun on him when he was shot.

The influencer was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where is he being treated for the gunshot wound.

Shortly after he arrived at the hospital, another man reportedly was rushed to the same hospital with a gunshot wound in the back. He reportedly succumbed to his injury.

Insiders told the media outlet that the man may have been involved in the robbery. However, they are uncertain if that’s the case.