reggie-bush-scares-off-burglar-during-home-invasion-attempt-at-la-mansion

Former Heisman trophy winner Reggie Bush thwarted an attempted burglary at his mansion. Bush was at his home in Encino on Tuesday when three men tried to break in around 11 pm.

Bush reportedly screamed at the perpetrators, causing them to flee in an instant. In a statement to the Times, Bush assured the public that, “Everyone is safe.”

Reggie Bush Involved in Thrwarted Robbery

A report from the Los Angeles Police Department shows officers responding to a burglary call. The call occured on the same Encino block around 11 pm.

A resident of the house reported hearing a window break and broken glass was found outside. However, nothing was reported stolen.

Suspects Still at Large

Officer Miller of the LAPD said that the male suspects were dressed in black and fled the scene in a white crossover vehicle before authorities could arrive.

An investigation is being handled by West Valley detectives, but after months of attempted and successful burglaries in Encino with no arrests, the suspects are still at large.

The attempted break-in is the latest in a run of recent thefts that started at the beginning of August. NBC Los Angeles reported that despite eight separate Encino streets having their homes broken into, no one was taken into custody.