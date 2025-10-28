First Lady Melania Trump Distances Herself From White House Ballroom Project After Sharing Concerns About East Wing Demolition, New Report Reveals

As construction on President Donald Trump’s $250 million White House ballroom continues, a new report reveals that First Lady Melania Trump has distanced herself from the project after expressing concerns about tearing down the East Wing.

Administration officials told The Wall Street Journal that the First Lady allegedly “privately raised concerns about tearing down the East Wing and told associates it wasn’t her project.”

The East Wing was previously known to include workspace for the First Ladies and their staff. It was torn down last week to make way for the 90,000-square-foot ballroom, which is reportedly nearly twice the size of the White House’s main building, which is 55,000 square feet.

“I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful, White House Ballroom,” President Trump announced on his Truth Social platform as construction crews started the project. “Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced over the summer that the Trump administration planned to build the ballroom with funds provided by President Trump and other private donors.

White House officials have stated that the East Wing offices will be rebuilt.

Melania Trump Has Allegedly Supported Her Husband’s White House Remodeling, As the Designs Reminded Her of Mar-a-Lago

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Melania Trump has supported her husband’s remodeling plans.

She notably saw the changes as more like the couple’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

One source said the couple would “prefer” to be in Palm Beach. They decided to bring Mar-a-Lago to Washington, D.C.

“Their plans for the White House are being implemented to remind them of Mar-a-Lago,” the insider said. “That way, when they aren’t in Palm Beach, they are there in the mind.”

Another source also stated that the couple takes pride in the decor and style of their Florida residence. It “makes sense” for them to have a similar style in Washington, D.C.

“Anytime Melania and Donald can make the White House feel more like Mar-a-Lago, they will,” the insider continued. “They love Mar-a-Lago. Not only is it their home, but Donald personally created much of the current decor and takes pride in living there and showing it to other people.”

A fellow insider then said that Trump was “never happy” with U.S. presidents’ spaces. This includes the White House and Camp David.

Along with the ballroom, President Trump has made changes to the White House’s Kennedy Rose Garden. The change includes creating a concrete pathway.

Trump previously spoke about the change, stating the walkway prevents guests from sinking into the grass.

‘You know, we use [the Rose Garden] for press conferences, and it doesn’t work because the people fall,” he said. “What was happening is, you’re supposed to have events. Every event you have, it’s soaking wet. It’s soaking wet. And people can’t – and the women with the high heels, it’s just too much.”

Trump’s White House remodeling continues to receive criticism and backlash.