McDonald’s Unleashes Purple Grimace Burger

The Grimace Era is upon us. McDonald’s is rolling out not just a purple Grimace burger, but an entire menu dedicated to the lovable furry purple blob.

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Junk food guru Snackolator broke the delicious news on Instagram last week.

“McDonald’s just dropped a Grimace MENU with a PURPLE BURGER, Grimace Shake, purple sauce, pie, and mini donuts?!” he gushed alongside images of the menu items.

However, there’s a catch, McDonald’s lovers…

“You already know this lineup is WAY too good to be in the US… It’s in Germany,” Snackolator added.

Indeed, in news that will be a massive blow to McDonald’s lovers and purple enthusiasts everywhere, the Grimace menu is only available in Germany… for now.

The star of the show is the Purple BBQ. And when we say purple, we mean purple. This burger features a purple bun, a purple slice of cheese (yes, really), and a purple sauce, along with Spicy Western Sauce, onions, and lettuce.

Next up is the Grimace Shake, a purple concoction topped with whipped cream. But don’t let the color fool you… it’s not Grimace-flavored. It’s blueberry. So, just a regular blueberry shake that happens to be purple.

The third offering is the Purple Berry & Cream Sauce. This little tub of purple sauce combines “fruity blueberry puree and sour cream into a heavenly creamy dip.” We’re not entirely sure how we feel about blueberry and sour cream, but McDonald’s Germany seems confident enough to suggest pairing it with your nuggets or fries.

Moving along, we have the Purple McPops. These are essentially little purple cake pops with a blueberry filling, coated in an icing-like shell and topped with crispy chips. Last but certainly not least, we have the Purple Cream Cheese Pie. This is a purple take on the famous McDonald’s apple pie, featuring a purple shell with a blueberry and cream cheese filling.

McDonald’s Fans React to Purple Infused Grimace Menu

Of course, fans of McDonald’s, fast food, and the color purple took to Snackolator’s comments section to express their totally mature emotions about the new menu (and the fact that it’s only available in Germany for some reason).

“I don’t understand. Bring all this to America, where we invented McDonald’s,” one Grimace lover wrote. “We get the Grimace shake once, which was delicious btw, and then they just act like that was all they were ever going to do… then they give Germany THIS???” another dismayed onlooker lamented.

“I can’t get over the purple cheese 🧀. I’m horrified and also want a sandwich with it, lol,” a third McDonald’s connoisseur added.

Meanwhile, on top of all that purple goodness, McDonald’s Germany is also selling a plush Grimace keychain. For every purchase, two euros will be donated to the McDonald’s Children’s Aid Foundation.

Again, there’s no word on whether this glorious menu will make its way to other countries. For now, it seems you’ll have to book a flight to Berlin to get your Grimace fix.