Trump Administration Announces $200 Million White House Addition

Following the recent redesign of the Kennedy Rose Garden, the Trump administration announced a $200 million addition to the White House.

According to The Hill, construction on the new White House ballroom (also known as the “State Ballroom”) is scheduled to begin in September. The Trump Administration claimed that President Trump and other donors will cover the latest addition.

Trump stated the new ballroom will add to his legacy. “I always said I was going to do something about the ballroom because they should have one,” the world leader told reporters. “So we’ll be leaving it, it will be a great legacy project. And, I think it will be special.”

The White House shared a photo of the ballroom plans.

Trump further confirmed that the construction of the 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom will not be paid for with “government dollars.”

The Trump administration also confirmed that the new addition will be adjacent to the White House, where the East Wing is currently located. The goal is to have the project completed before President Trump’s term ends in January 2029.

“We’ve been planning it for a long time,” Trump said about the new White House ballroom. “They’ve wanted a ballroom at the White House for more than 150 years. There’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms. I’m really good.”

Critics Quickly Push Back Against Trump Administration’s White House Ballroom

Quick to criticize the White House ballroom plans, critics slammed the Trump Administration on social media.

“This is what DOGE was all about, folks,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated in a video posted on social media. “Cutting things from you, and giving it not to some place that needed it, giving it to the big shots who run the show, Donald Trump at the top of the list.”

Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office also took to the X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dressed as Effie Trinket from The Hunger Games.

While all the Districts pay extra for groceries and everyday goods, the White House is excited to announce that the Capitol is creating a grand ballroom for opulent parties!



May the odds be ever in your favor!!! https://t.co/ZVtPGH28A7 pic.twitter.com/XltCJOxz2d — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 1, 2025

