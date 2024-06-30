Firerose Says Billy Ray Cyrus Had ‘Strict Rules’ for Her: ‘I Was Afraid to Talk’

As the divorce proceedings continue between her and Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose claims that her life with the “Achy Breaky Heart” hitmaker wasn’t the happily ever after she thought it was going to be.

During an interview with Page Six, Firerose revealed that Cyrus had “strict rules” for her. “I didn’t have a car,” Firerose said. “I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

Firerose also alleged that Billy Ray Cyrus had banned friends and family from visiting. “If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission,” she continued. “It was the same for email.”

A friend of Firerose also claimed that it felt like the singer was in a prison that she didn’t “sign up for.”

Firerose admitted that the stress of her living situation was so bad that she passed out two days before her wedding to Cyrus in Oct. 2023 and she was hospitalized.

Continuing to speak about the punishments she would receive if she did something wrong, Firerose said that Billy Ray Cyrus would give her the silent treatment. The punishment would last anywhere between hours to even days.

“I withdrew,” Firerose said. “I was afraid to talk.”

Firerose first met Billy Ray Cyrus in 2010. She was 22 and he was 48. The duo appeared on Hannah Montana and Firerose sang alongside Billy Ray’s daughter Miley.

Although Billy Ray was still married to his second wife, Tish, at the time, Firerose said she and the country star became friends and he told her they were “soulmates.” However, she said they barely stayed in touch after the show.

Firerose Claims Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her He Couldn’t ‘Stop Thinking About Her’ While Married to His Second Wife Tish

Ten years after they first met, Firerose said Billy Ray had tracked her down to do a duet with him of Tanya Tucker’s “Delta Dawn.”

Firerose claimed he had told her he couldn’t stop thinking about her over the years. He was still married to Tish at the time.

“Every day, he told me, ‘I’m getting divorced’ but he said it was complicated because of the kids, and they had been married for so long. I just accepted everything he told me to be true.”

Firerose said they had begun dating before the release of their “A New Day” duet in 2021. However, he told her to not talk about their relationship in public.

She admitted to being taken aback when Tish ended up filing for divorce in April 2022. She thought Billy Ray Cyrus had initiated the divorce before that. “I would never ever have entered into a relationship with a married man,” Firerose stated. “But he was such a great manipulator.”

After she moved to Tennessee to be with Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose said he quickly began to isolate her. With the exception of her AA sponsor, Firerose was not allowed to talk to “every single person” in her life.

Firerose then said Billy Ray became verbally abusive, which she stated in her divorce documents. “He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f–ing b–ch, crazy w–re,’” she said. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

Billy Ray Cyrus quietly filed for divorce from Firerose in late May after seven months of marriage.