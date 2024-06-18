firerose-accuses-billy-ray-cyrus-of-domestic-abuse-amid-divorce-drama

On May 22, country music stars Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose officially filed for divorce. And now that the couple is officially headed for Splitsville, Firerose is ready to tell her truth.

Amid the divorce proceedings, Firerose is accusing Billy Ray of domestic violence.

Firerose Accuses Billy Ray Cyrus of Domestic Abuse

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote in a complaint obtained by PEOPLE. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Firerose also claims that Cyrus would also accuse her of using him during their brief marriage. It was also rare that she was able to voice her opinions or concerns.

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish f—ing b****’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the report adds.

Miley Cyrus Reveals Fear of Performing

Billy Ray Cyrus is the father of another country music star — Miley Cyrus. Or you may know her as former Disney child star Hannah Montana. Her rise to fame began on the children’s show but she has built quite an esteemed career. On her merit. She has curated hits such as Wrecking Ball, Party in The U.S.A., and Flowers.

But despite having such as successful career, Miley revealed that she has developed a fear of performing.

“I really wanted ‘Flowers’ to be a celebration of bravery because I perform out of fear,” she said.

Miley went on to detail that her fear of performing developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t always have the fear of performing that I have now. But, going from spending two years alone and seeing no more than one person a day during lockdown to knowing that millions of people watch the Grammys is a big shock to the nervous system,” she added.

“Before I went onstage, right as the curtain was about to lift, I was screaming at the top of my lungs. ‘I am free! When I was 20 or 21, it might have sounded more like ‘I don’t give a f- what people think. I’m just being me.”