2 Teen Girls Planned to Plant Bombs and Shoot Up High School, FBI Claims

Two teen girls have been arrested for allegedly planning to plant bombs and carry out a shooting at a high school in the Houston area.

Taking to social media, the FBI labeled the teens’ reported plan a “mass casualty attack.”

#BREAKING FBI Houston received information yesterday that two underage teenagers from the Houston area were plotting a mass casualty attack at a local school. Our Threat Mitigation Team immediately responded to help @houstonpolice & @MCTXSheriff identify and arrest them. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/FjzPJpGQ0e — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) February 20, 2025

According to local outlet KHOU-TV, police from the Spring Branch Independent School District have found evidence indicating that two female suspects planned to plant pipe bombs and carry out a shooting at Memorial High School, located in the Houston suburb of Hedwig Village.

As of now, no information has been released regarding the motive.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, located just north of Houston, announced it was “actively investigating a criminal case involving online threats made by two students.”

According to the office, one of the teens is a student at Willis High School in the county. She is currently in custody on unrelated charges. The second individual, a student in the Spring Branch ISD, is being held in Harris County, which encompasses Houston.

According to Spring Branch ISD police, the two teens involved are 16 and 15 years old. Because they are both minors, their identities have not been disclosed.

The 16-year-old has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Police said the plan shared on social media was very detailed, making investigators believe it was credible.

Meanwhile, the specific charges against the Willis High School student remain unclear.

High School Addresses Teen Arrested For Alleged Plans to Plant Bombs, Carry Out Shooting on Campus

According to KHOU, a letter sent to Memorial High School students, families, and staff stated that Spring Branch ISD police swiftly arrested a student after identifying a “potentially credible threat in the planning stages” on social media.

The sheriff’s office added that it is “treating this matter with the utmost urgency and commitment. Threats of violence in our schools will not be tolerated.”

Officials have also added extra security measures. They are working with school administrators and law enforcement to address the threats, the office said.