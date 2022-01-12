The Fastest (And Easiest!) Way To Add Volume To Fine, Thin Hair

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Texturizing spray is a must-have tool in your hair care routine. The dry finishing spray helps build fullness and movement while only using a small amount of product. So, if you’re ready to have locks like a Disney princess, read on!

Texturizing spray gives your hair softness and body, without weighing it down. Unlike hairspray–which will give you a more polished look–texturizing spray gives you a more beachy, undone look.

The spray also absorbs excess oil, like dry shampoo, but gives you way more volume and texture. While dry shampoo is best for those with oily hair, texturizing sprays work on almost every hair type. Not to mention, texturizing sprays will provide more volume to those with fine, thin hair.

Get perfect beachy waves with this Moroccan texturizing sea salt spray. Not only does it smell amazing, but it will also add fullness and shine to fine hair while leaving hair soft and touchable.

One reviewer raved, “Seriously, I’ve tried a lot. I have finer hair and use this every morning. I air dry my hair and spray this on the ends while scrunching. It helps give me body, and a slight curl, a slight wave. I use it again on my lunch break, and gives me even more body, giving me this sexy, beachy look. The smell is subtle and nice. Not too tropical, but sweet. It doesn’t crinkle my hair and when it dries, it really does look amazing. Love it, buy it!”

Get voluminous hair with this sea salt spray from L’ange Hair, which even helps protect your hair against UV rays. Even in the middle of winter, your hair will look healthy, vibrant, and hydrated when you add this texturizing spray to your routine.

One reviewer recommended it because it “brings the volume.” She also had some styling tips stating, “I have very soft, silky hair, so it’s difficult to get a lot of body. I’ve tried many products. With my head upside down, I lightly spritz the hair from underneath. I let it dry before using my fingers to style and the volume does increase. There’s no drying out of the hair or negative after-effects from its use. It’s the best I’ve tried for volume.”

This unscented spray adds instant volume for a tousled, touchable, and textured look. The dry volume burst spray claims to add “9 times the volume from roots to ends with a dry application for instant results.” Shake well, apply in several short bursts, and let it do its thing!

“Finally found a product for my thin, limp hair. It does exactly what it promises! Will continue buying,” stated one happy customer.

If you want to go full-on glam, this texturizing spray is the real deal that will add instant texture without the sticky residue. This spray adds volume and all-day hold without feeling crispy or crunchy. Spritz in small sections, massage at roots, and let air dry for lift, volume, and body.

One reviewer commented, “Hands down the BEST product I have ever purchased. IN. MY. LIFE! I have super thin, fine hair and have always searched for something to make my hair look semi-normal… this is it!”