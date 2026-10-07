‘Fast & Furious’ Star Wants His Ex-Wife Arrested

Tyrese Gibson is trying to have his ex-wife arrested on claims that she is violating their custody agreement. He is asking the court to issue a warrant.

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Tyrese says his ex, Samantha Lee Gibson, removed their minor child from the state. She also hasn’t facilitated visitation.

In court documents that TMZ cites, he is claiming that Samantha’s actions were “premeditated,” violating a parenting plan the former couple had agreed to the month before.

The alleged incident took place in September 2025 in Atlanta.

Samantha opposed the warrant in her response, saying she has primary custody of their daughter. She also claimed that his application contains inaccurate information about their ongoing custody battle.

Samantha Lee Gibson and Tyrese Gibson attend 36th Annual Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball at Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

She also says her move was clearly known and nothing was kept secret.

Tyrese and Samantha married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Soraya in 2018. Since announcing their divorce in 2020, the split has been contentious. There have been disputes over child support, custody, and legal fees.

In 2022, a judge ordered Tyrese to pay $10,000 in child support, TMZ reported at the time. He was ordered to pay back child support from when Samantha first filed for divorce, meaning he owed a lump sum of $209,000, which worked out to $169,000 after adjustments for payments he had been making.

The actor/singer was briefly held in custody of the court in 2024 for failing to make those payments. He was ordered to pay $73,000, but his attorney filed an appeal to delay the payment.