fans-think-taylor-swift-facetimed-travis-kelce-at-golden-globes

Although Travis Kelce wasn’t at the 2024 Golden Globes with his girlfriend Taylor Swift, he was supporting her in spirit… and maybe FaceTime.

According to Page Six, fans speculate that Swift may have been FaceTiming Kelce while at the award show this past weekend. A camera notably caught the pop icon talking on her phone and moving it around the room while she was sitting next to Keleigh Sperry.

One eagle-eyed Swiftie pointed out that Taylor Swift may have been on the phone with Travis Kelce at that moment. “She looks like she was FaceTiming Travis,” they said. “You can read her lips.”

Kelce notably had to miss the big event because he had a game against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the day. Swift was nominated in the awards’ new category honoring the year’s films for cinematic and box office achievement.

During the show, host Jo Koy made a joke about Swift that caused some criticism. “The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.”

After the joke was made, the cameras turned to Swift, who was seen glaring as she took a sip of her drink. Swifties then suggested that she was talking to Kelce after Koy’s joke. “I think she pointed the camera to whatever his name is and said ‘piece of s—t’ cause after Keleigh started laughing.”

Jo Koy Says He Loves and Supporter Taylor Swift Despite Golden Globes Controversy

During his recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Jo Koy spoke about the joke he made about Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes and her unimpressed reaction.

“What hurts the most is me just supporting Taylor,” Koy said. He then noted that he supports her and loves her work. “I got nieces that I bought tickets for.”

Koy also pointed out that there was no ill intent in that joke towards Taylor Swift or even the NFL. “The joke is about the NFL and how they keep using cutaways to [her]. And it’s an obvious reason why. I’m not saying anything that no one’s saying, and it’s obvious what that joke was. It’s about the NFL.”

Koy also isn’t too sure why the joke about Taylor Swift was controversial. “It’s like, out of everything that has happened, this is the one you choose to go after? I didn’t understand why because it was fun when I walked out.”

Despite the harsh criticism from the Swifties, Koy added that at least Robert De Niro found his jokes funny. “Robert De Niro was dying, like, and I’m looking at him and his wife was smacking his back and smiling and laughing and he was laughing – and when I did the whole thing about him being 80, he loved it.”