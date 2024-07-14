Fans Hilariously Troll Travis Kelce After Bad Golf Performance: ‘You’ve Still Got Taylor’

Showing Travis Kelce a nice little pep talk, a fan at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament over the weekend reminded the NFL star that despite his not-so-great golf skills, he has something that no one else does – Taylor Swift.

After watching his ball go a different direction from where he initially wanted it to be, Kelce was greeted with words of encouragement. “it’s all right,” the fan yelled from the crowd. “You’ve still got Taylor!”

Following some laughter from other attendees, Travis Kelce pointed to the fan and declared, “You ain’t lying there!”

The hilarious occurred nearly a year after Kelce and Swift went public with their romance. While in the NFL off-season, Kelce has attended numerous Eras Tour shows. He and his older brother, Jason Kelce appeared at the celebrity golf tournament in the U.S. while Swift is performing at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Kelce recently shocked the audience when he appeared on stage with his leading lady. During the tournament, he spoke to NBC Sports about him potentially joining Taylor on stage again for any other Eras Tour stops.

“I can’t let anything out of the bag,” Travis explained. “But right now I’m in full football mode after golf.”

The European leg of Swift’s headlining Era Tour is going to wrap up on Aug. 20 in Wembley, UK. She will be taking a much-needed break. She will then head to Toronto and Vancouver. Her final Era Tour show will be on Dec. 8.

Taylor Swift Showed Some Love on Social Media After Travis Kelce Being Named No. 1 NFL Tight End

Just after Travis Kelce was named No. 1 NFL tight end, Taylor Swift had a sweet response to the big news.

The “End Game” hitmaker first liked a post shared by ESPN NFL which had the caption, “Who’s the best tight end in the game?” The first photo was Kelce with the No. 1 finger gesture.

Swift then liked another post from the Kansas City Chiefs Instagram account that congratulated Travis Kelce on the new title. “ESPN knows what’s up. Congratulations, @killatrav 🏹,” the caption reads. The post features a photo of Kelce smiling in his Chiefs gear. A separate image of him in gear holding a football and pointing to the sky was also posted.

Along with Kelce, others listed as the top NFL tight ends were San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle, Baltimore Ravens’ Mark Andrews, and Detroit Lions’ Sam Laporta.