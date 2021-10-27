Fans Confuse Kate Hudson For Jennifer Aniston In Stunning Lingerie Shot

Kate Hudson stunned her followers in her latest Instagram post as she showed her support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. However, Hudson’s toned body left some fans mistaking her for former Friends star Jennifer Aniston and other celebrities. Both actresses have no problem flaunting their incredibly toned physiques, but find out why Hudson was mistaken for Aniston in her sizzling lingerie photo.

What Did Kate Hudson Post On Instagram?

Kate Hudson’s recent Instagram photo caused an endless number of fans to stop and stare longer than usual. One reason for this is certainly credited to Hudson’s insanely toned figure. In the picture, Hudson wore nothing but a matching lace lingerie set and a pair of white heeled boots. As she casually posed mid-stretch, Hudson gave a serious glare into the camera. However, another reason Hudson’s followers took an extra second to admire the photo is because they mistook her for Jennifer Aniston.

The confusion is understandable, as Hudson wore her blond hair in a high ponytail which partially covered her face. “I thought this was Jennifer Aniston lol,” one fan admitted. Another admirer agreed, as they wrote, “I thought you were Jennifer Aniston at first.”

Still, others initially mistook her for Jennifer Lopez. “Definitely thought that was J Lo at first glance,” a fan revealed. Whether it was Jennifer Lopez or Aniston, the comments were undoubtedly meant as a compliment, as all three women look downright stunning for their age.

Why Did Kate Hudson Post A Photo In Her Underwear?

Although Hudson unquestionably sizzled in her recent Instagram post, the actress used it for a much more important cause. “It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and I’m stretching my quads before joining my friends at @kitundergarments and @thirdlove as they kick it to cancer 💪 by donating 15% of sales from the #kitstokickcancer collection to Women’s Cancer Research Fund,” Hudson captioned the photo. The actress has publicly supported breast cancer awareness in the past, and this year’s no different.

According to its website, the Women’s Cancer Research Fund uses the influential entertainment community to raise funds needed to support cancer research. The program has funded several innovative cancer research projects, including the Breast Cancer Biomarker Discovery Project.

So far, the organization has helped fund nearly 10 million hours of cancer research since 1993. If you want to make a difference and join Kate Hudson in supporting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund with a donation, click here!