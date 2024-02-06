FanDuel Altering 2024 Super Bowl Commercial in Wake of Carl Weathers’ Death

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the Super Bowl this Sunday. The two best teams in the NFL will face off with a title on the line. But all the action won’t be on the field. The commercials will get just as much attention.

According to Deadline, a Super Bowl commercial can run anywhere between $6 million and $7 million. Despite the hefty price tag, one company is already altering its plans. In the wake of the passing of famed actor Carl Weathers, sports betting company, FanDuel is pivoting its Super Bowl Ad that features the late actor.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” the company said in a statement.

“Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief.”

OJ Simpson Pays Tribute to Late Actor

Weathers built his reputation as an actor. But before he made his way to the big screen, Weathers had a brief stint in the NFL. Former star running back OJ Simpson recently recalled his first time meeting Weathers.

“I first met Carl on the football field. I think I was a rookie and we were playing in Oakland and it was during warm-ups. He ran up to me, I guess he was playing linebacker for the Raiders at the time, trying to make the team. He told me he was an actor and you know, wanted to talk to me about it,” Simpson said.

“a terrific guy. A very, very nice guy and a very talented actor, I might add.”

‘Rocky’ Star Reacts to Carl Weathers’ Passing

Weathers is most famous for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky series. Following his passing, Sylvester Stallone, the star of Rocky paid tribute to his late co-star.

“Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos, because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn’t realize how great,” Stallone said.

“I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It’s a horrible loss.”