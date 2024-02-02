Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky’ & ‘Star Wars’ Star, Dies at 76, Fans Devastated

Following the news that Rocky star Carl Weathers passed away at the age of 76, fans quickly took to social media to pay tribute to the acting legend.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), one of Weathers’ fans praised the late actor for his role as Apollo Creed in Rocky. “Apollo Creed was one of the best and coolest characters I’ve ever seen!” the fan declared. “It doesn’t get much better than the end of the rocky III training montage.”

rest in peace carl weathers 🙏🏽



Another fan wrote on X, “Super Sky Point to Carl Weathers, the man who breathed life into the great Apollo Creed. Can we talk about what this man brought to the first three movies? So charismatic, such great performances. You wanted Rocky to f— him up, but you also secretly wanted to root for him. And, eventually, you did.”

The fan went on to write that the Rocky franchise couldn’t have achieved near the same greatest with a different actor in the Apollo Creed role. “Farewell today to the Count of Monte Fisto This is the second time your death has broken my heart. Make sure St. Peter’s still got the eye of the tiger when you get there, boss.”

Carl Weathers passed away in his sleep on Thursday, Feb. 1. The actor was best known for his Rocky role and Happy Gilmore, Predator, and Action Jackson. He also appeared in the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Through his acting career, Weathers received five award nominations and won 1. He was dubbed the winner of Best Male Vocal Performance in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short at the 2014 BTV Special/DVD Voice Acting Award. He won the award for his role as Combat Carl in Toy Story of Terror. He reprised the role in Toy Story 4.

Carl Weathers’ Family Describes Him As An Exceptional Human Being Who Lived An Extraordinary Life

Upon announcing his death, Carl Weathers’ family praised the late actor for not only his amazing acting career but also for being a great person.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” Weathers’ family stated. “Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations.”

Carl Weathers’ family added that he was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend. Through his marriage to his first wife Mary Ann Castle, Weathers had two sons. He married two other women, Rhona Unsell and Jennifer Peterson. He and Peterson split in 2009.

Prior to starring in Rocky, Weathers was an NFL linebacker from 1971 to 1974.