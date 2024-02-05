O.J. Simpson Makes Super Awkward ‘Confession’ Joke on Podcast

Former NFL star running back O.J. Simpson has earned quite a reputation on social media post-retirement.

Because O.J. is always going viral he has landed himself a spot on the It Is What It Is Podcast. On the latest episode, the former Buffalo Bills star responded to a comment made by Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal.

“You don’t [open up to a woman] Because once you do, whenever something goes down they’re gonna throw it back at your face,” Shaq said on a recent episode of his podcast.

O.J. turned heads with his response

“When you say ‘open up to women,’ I don’t know what he’s talking about,” he said. “Is he talking about confessing? No man, don’t confess. I think he’s right. Don’t say nothing … leave me out of the confession. Y’all gotta leave me out of this one.”

O.J. Has Long Criminal History

Despite having a decorated NFL career, O.J.’s rap sheet is just as decorated. In 1995, the former Buffalo Bills star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The case made national headlines, including a nationally televised high-speed chase with the police leading to his arrest.

The not-guilty verdict was one of the most controversial decisions in American history.

But Simpson’s run-ins with law enforcement don’t stop there. In 2007 Simpson confiscated pricey sports memorabilia at gunpoint. The ex-star running back was charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault, robbery, and using a deadly weapon.

He was found guilty and sentenced to 33 years in prison but was released on parole in 2017.

Cam’ron Defends Controversial Decision

Some people were not happy when they announced that Simpson would be joining the It is What it Is podcast as a recurring guest. Given O.J.’s criminal history, not everyone was in favor of him having the opportunity to be on television every week.

But despite the backlash, Cam’ron stands behind his decision to employ OJ. He even went as far as to say that OJ is an “innocent man.”

“Y’all want to keep convicting an innocent man,” he said. “He’s innocent. If it was somebody else whiter, y’all would say ‘Oh he’s innocent.’”