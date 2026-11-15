Fan-Favorite Electronic Music Artist Suddenly Pauses Tour Over Family Health Issue

Electronic musician George Clanton has made the difficult decision to reschedule the rest of his tour after a family emergency.

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Clanton shared the news via Instagram on Nov. 11.

“I suddenly need to stop the tour and go home. All of the remaining shows are still going to happen at a later date, including tonight’s show at Brooklyn Steel. It would be impossible to perform my show tonight,” he captioned the post.

He went into more detail in a video message.

“This is a serious message,” he said. This has been the best tour of my life. We’ve been having an amazing series of sold-out shows.”

At the time, he was in New York City where he was supposed to be performing a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel. He called the show “the biggest headline show of my career.”

“No one wants this tour to be postponed; my family’s my biggest supporter, and they want me to do this tour, but there’s been an unexpected turn for the worse at home and, right now, my family needs me, and I need them,” he explained.

He explained that the Brooklyn Steel show had already been rescheduled, and that tickets for the original date would be honored.

“I know this is a disappointment to many people, and I hate to let you down. But I will be back as soon as we can. The rescheduled dates are already in the works,” he wrote.

Clanton went on to say that he hates to “break character and be serious on the internet for once.”

“Respectfully I’d like to share as little information about my private life as possible.”