Fan Favorite Actor Cast As Lead In ‘Rockford Files’ Reboot

A beloved TV veteran is stepping into the iconic role of Jim Rockford for NBC’s upcoming reboot pilot of The Rockford Files.

According to Variety, Angel and Bones alum David Boreanaz will take over the role from the late James Garner. Garner originally played Rockford on the NBC show from 1974 to 1980 and in TV movies on CBS.

James Garner’s daughter, Gigi, recently revealed that Boreanaz contacted her about his role in the upcoming reboot pilot.

“So, I recently got a call from David Boreanaz,” Gigi wrote on X. “He was kind enough to share that he was offered the series and thinking about it. He wanted to know how I felt about the reboot, etc… If anybody can do it, HE CAN! I’m [100 percent] on board! It is going to be great! #PureClass #Jimbo”

“Ordinarily, I’d be against this from the get-go, but the fact that he called you shows respect for the original material,” one approving fan wrote in the replies to Garner’s post.

James Garner passed away in 2014 at the age of 86 due to a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease.

What to Know About the ‘Rockford Files’ Reboot

The Rockford Files, a modern reboot of the classic series, comes from producers Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Universal Television. From writer Mike Daniels, The Rockford Files follows James Rockford (Boreanaz), a parolee-turned-private investigator using charm and wit to solve LA’s toughest cases. His quest for a fresh start quickly earns him enemies on both sides of the law.

Boreanaz is best known for starring in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer spinoff Angel and the hit Fox procedural Bones. Angel ran for five seasons, while Bones aired for twelve. More recently, the 56-year-old starred in the CBS/Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team for seven seasons.

David Boreanaz in 2025. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Boreanaz also has experience behind the camera, having directed episodes of Angel, Bones, and SEAL Team. Additionally, he served as a producer on Bones and an executive producer on SEAL Team.

Meanwhile, Hollywood has tried rebooting The Rockford Files before, but with little success. A 2009 NBC pilot starring Dermot Mulroney never took off, and a film version with Vince Vaughn also stalled in development.