reboot-of-hit-1970s-nbc-show-is-currently-in-the-works

Time to dust off the answering machine and warm up the gold Firebird… a fan-favorite NBC 1970s PI show is getting a 21st-century reboot.

According to Deadline, the network has ordered a drama pilot for The Rockford Files, a reboot of the classic Stephen J. Cannell series. The original show, starring James Garner, aired on NBC from 1974 to 1980.

The outlet reports that this new project is led by writer Mike Daniels (The Village), producers Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly (Elementary), and Universal Television.

According to Deadline, reviving an iconic IP is a big way to start the 2026 pilot season. This marks the beginning of this year’s broadcast cycle. Networks have shifted away from traditional pilots and moved to year-round development. However, NBC is looking to bring back a yearly schedule that many in the industry miss. The network intends to greenlight drama and comedy pilots in early 2026. These will be produced for the May upfronts, targeting a spot on next season’s schedule.

James Garner as Jim Rockford, on the case in his Sierra Gold Pontiac Firebird Esprit, from the ‘Rockford Files’ pilot. (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

NBC reportedly aims to produce a significant number of pilots this season—specifically 3 to 4 dramas and 2 to 3 comedies. This lineup includes Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici’s PI project, which already has a production commitment and a California tax credit. With The Rockford Files, NBC now has two PI-themed pilots in the works. Reaching the high end of this goal would represent the largest pilot slate from any broadcast network since the pandemic.

Written by Daniels, The Rockford Files is a modern reboot of the classic NBC show. After getting out on parole for a crime he didn’t commit, James Rockford jumps back into his old life as a private investigator. He uses his trademark charm and wit to crack cases around Los Angeles. Of course, his quest for legitimacy quickly puts him in the sights of both local cops and organized crime.

Of course, The Rockford Files is a key title in Universal TV’s library. The studio has long sought to revive it in a fresh, modern way. A remake was attempted 15 years ago at NBC, with David Shore (House) writing and Steve Carell producing, starring Dermot Mulroney in the lead role. Universal also developed a movie version over a decade ago with Vince Vaughn attached to star.

Created by Roy Huggins and Stephen J. Cannell, the original Rockford Files starred James Garner as Jim Rockford, an ex-con turned private investigator living in a beachside trailer. The show, which also featured Noah Beery Jr., Joe Santos, Gretchen Corbett, and Stuart Margolin, earned five Emmys from 18 nominations. These included Outstanding Drama Series and acting wins for Garner and Margolin.