Family Of 4 Found Dead In San Francisco Mansion: What Happened

A family of four was found deceased in their San Francisco mansion, according to the Daily Mail. The authorities were notified of the incident at 930 Monterey Boulevard after a relative found the bodies at 1:23 PM on Wednesday, October 8.

4 San Francisco Family Members, 2 Children, Found Dead In Home

The family member found the bodies of his brother, sister-in-law, and their two children in the Westwood Highlands abode. He got worried after he was unable to contact his family, which led to the discovery.

Upon arrival, first responders found all bodies unresponsive and declared them deceased. According to Robert Rueca from the San Francisco Police Department via the San Francisco Chronicle, they are treating this as a suspicious situation.

“This appears to be suspicious and that’s why our homicide investigators are leading the incident,” said Rueca. “It appears to be a criminal act, but there is no threat to the public.”

The authorities have yet to release any information about the victims, nor do we know how the family died. What we do know, according to neighbors, the children were two young girls, ages eight and 12. So far, the city’s medical examiner is performing an independent investigation into the four deaths.

The San Francisco Standard spoke with a next-door neighbor, Belinda Hanart, who’d known the family for three years. “We could hear the kids in the garden,” said Hanart. “We could hear when they have maybe dinner outside in the garden.”

Hanart mentioned how she hadn’t seen the family much these last few months. “We could see movement with the car, and we were wondering if they put the house for sale or something, because we couldn’t see as much movement as before,” Hanart recalled. “But there was nothing weird about them. Nothing. Just a family.”

Another neighbor who lives around the corner, Mary Taylor, was stunned at the severity of the crime in their quiet neighborhood. “Amazon package theft, that’s our big crime, or the resident coyote,” said Taylor. “We keep up with our immediate neighbors; pretty much everybody else is just hand-wave ‘hello.'”