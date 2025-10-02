San Francisco Street Ambassador Shot Dead While Confronting Drug User

A street ambassador for San Francisco was fatally shot after confronting a drug user. This unfortunate tragedy happened outside of a public library and not too long after the man had reformed after spending 23 years in prison, according to the New York Post.

Street Ambassador Fatally Shot In San Francisco After Confronting Drug User

60-year-old Joey Alexander had confronted a man who was allegedly using drugs near children. This was just outside the Main Branch of the San Francisco Public Library on Friday, September 26.

Alexander, who worked for Urban Alchemy, a nonprofit organization, was unexpectantly shot by the man who pulled out a shotgun. Although he attempted a recovery in the hospital, the father of two succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday.

In response to the tragedy, Mayor Daniel Lurie made a post on X about the death, per KRON4. “Our ambassadors dedicate their lives to the work of helping those on the street,” said Lurie. “Joey Alexander gave his life for it.”

Jess Montejano, an Urban Alchemy spokesperson, also mentioned how great Alexander was at his job. “That was his beat, in front of the main library,” Montejano said. “He showed up to work every day when it was his shift.”

The man who’d just got out of prison in December 2022 was then shot for trying to stop a man from using illicit drugs. “The suspect didn’t like that, they exchanged some words, pulled a shotgun out of his bag, and shot him in the torso,” Montejano explained.

The drug user didn’t get to escape scot-free, though. Police arrested 42-year-old Edmun Bowen on suspicion of homicide. According to KTVU, prosecutors will likely pursue a murder charge before the week ends. They expect this decision by Thursday.

Remembering Joey Alexander

Not only is the Urban Alchemy community shaken, but so is Alexander’s family. His brother, Marvin, described how Alexander had changed for the better after being behind bars.

“He wanted to make right what he’d done in his past,” said the brother. “Whatever he was doing, it was the right thing. He loved his job, I know that. He loved his job.”

Alexander is survived by two sons and his loving family. “I want people to remember my little brother for this: don’t look at him for what he’d done,” Marvin continued. “Look at him for what he was doing.”