New Orleans Meteorologist Accused Of Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend As Her Children Slept

Devon Lucie, the chief meteorologist at New Orleans-based station WDSU, has been accused of breaking into his girlfriend’s home and beating her while her children were sleeping nearby.

According to arrest documents obtained by Nola.com, the incident occurred early Sunday, October 5. The victim told Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies that she and Lucie had argued at a Gretna music festival.

The victim returned home with her mother, who left them at her house in Marrero, Louisiana. However, Lucie allegedly arrived at her home and forcefully entered the residence.

An argument continued inside the house, and Lucie eventually left the home, documents said. However, Lucie allegedly returned, entered her bedroom, and began punching her. The JPSO detailed that the woman’s children were sleeping nearby in the living room.

The couple wrestled, as per the JPSO, and the woman fought back in self-defense. The document detailed that the victim suffered “several small cuts and scratches on most of her upper body, as well as several whelps on her forehead and face.”

Arrested And Charged

Responding deputies arrived at the home shortly after. Lucie is accused of failing to identify himself when asked, as well as refusing to put on clothes or shoes, and not cleaning his “dried blood injuries.”

As a result, Devon Lucie was arrested and charged with domestic abuse, child endangerment, and resisting arrest by refusing to identify himself. His mugshot shows him with visible scratches and bruising.

WDSU reported on the story, saying that he has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Lucie’s biography on the station’s website describes his “fascination” with weather phenomena that started at a young age. He previously worked at different stations throughout the country, including stations in Denver, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and Kansas City. Lucie is also a father of two.

Back in August, he shared on Instagram that he was named WDSU’s chief meteorologist.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.