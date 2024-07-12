families-of-chiefs-fans-found-frozen-outside-home-kept-in-the-dark-about-cause-of-death

The families of three deceased Chiefs fans are still looking for answers six months after their loved one’s demise.

Three bodies – later identified as David Harrington, Ricky Johnson, and Clayton McGeeney – were discovered dead in the backyard of their friend Jordan Willis’ Kansas City, Missouri, house.

The incident happened in January after the three were watching a game together.

Victims’ Families Looking For Answers

There was a probe by the medical examiner. It revealed that the three men had a mix of fentanyl, cocaine, and THC in their systems. However, the families of the three men were never officially told what the cause of their deaths was.

“Our office finalized cause and manners of death for all three of the referenced decedents,” the examiner’s office told the outlet on Monday. “All three cases are under suppression status and not open records available for release at this time.

So family members of the deceased expressed their concerns about the investigation, saying they felt ignored. Especially after learning that the investigation, which they had just recently been informed was over, had ended months ago.

“My nephew died a tragic death along with two of his friends and nobody is being held accountable,” said Jim McGeeney, the uncle of Clayton McGeeney.

“Through this whole thing I’ve had a hard time getting anybody to answer me,” said Jennifer Marquez, Harrington’s mother.

Chiefs Champ Recalls Mass Shooting

Another mass shooting left the country in shambles in 2024. A mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade featured thousands of people. The scene was extremely chaotic. And the fact that the majority of the victims were children, makes the situation that much more tragic. Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith recalled bringing on a child that he saw to safety.

“Right before I run in there, there’s a little kid in front of me so I just grabbed him and yanked him up and said, ‘You’re hopping in here with me, buddy.’ I don’t know how many people were in the closet, maybe 20-plus,” Smith said.

“I just remember the security guards ushering us through the doors quickly, saying, ‘Come on, hurry up, hurry up, hurry up.’ They said, ‘This is not a joke. It’s a life and death situation.’”