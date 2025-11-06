Famed Singer-Songwriter Dies of ‘Rare Spinal Infection’: Wife Confirms Death of Davey Langit

It’s a sad time for music fans. Singer-songwriter Davey Langit has passed away after a battle with a rare spinal infection.

Taking to social media, the songwriter’s wife confirmed the sad news. Therese Villarante-Langit wrote an emotional tribute to her late husband, saying that he passed away.

According to Therese, Langit was a fighter until the very end. Sadly, he passed away from complications related to a rare spinal infection. He died on October 21. The family held memorials for the late songwriter at the end of October at the Phoenix Memorial Chapels & Crematory in Santa Rosa, Laguna, and at St. Peter Urdaneta.

Here’s what the songwriter’s wife had to say on social media. She wrote, “Davey loved life more than anyone I’ve ever met. He jumped off 75-meter free falls, rode the most frightening roller coasters, savored food, danced goofy, lit up every room with his warmth, his jokes, and loud laughter, and he loved LOVED music and songwriting with such fire.”

Davey Langit Dies

She continued, “Yesterday, my husband, our bestfriend, brother, son, bandmate, collaborator, favorite guitar player, master storyteller, and the kindest, brightest, most beautiful person — fought fiercely ‘til the very end. He felt so loved by you all these past few days. Thank you for filling his heart with so much gratitude, community, and hope.”

The news comes after the songwriter revealed that he was in the hospital. At the time, he said doctors had diagnosed him with spondylodiscitis, a rare spinal infection.

On Facebook, he wrote, “Hello, friends. Update lang ulit. I’ve been diagnosed with spondylodiscitis, a spine infection around my thoracic 8 vertebrae. Here in the hospital for three days now. After kasi ng MRI, kailangan ng CT-scan and biopsy procedure to determine what we’re dealing with exactly and para malaman din ano course of action moving forward.”

The songwriter had been thankful to his wife and family for helping him at the time.

He wrote, “Grateful for my wonderful wife who’s been my anchor throughout all of this. For taking care of me and every single thing I couldn’t do 24/7. Thankful as well for family and friends who have reached out and extended love, well wishes and help to us. For constantly reminding us that we are loved.”