acclaimed-singer-songwriter-pregnant-at-41

A beloved singer is embracing motherhood for the first time at 41, calling her geriatric pregnancy “a gift from life.”

Veteran Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade surprised fans on July 7 with the announcement of her first pregnancy. Sharing photos on Instagram of her growing baby bump (including her silhouette elegantly cast over a public bathroom wall), she proudly proved that it’s never too late to start a new chapter.

“Five months and still on tour, five months and still growing. There is a beautiful being inside my body, and I truly didn’t see this coming,” Lafourcade wrote in Spanish alongside the sweet snaps. “What a gift from life, all while I sing and sing and keep singing for you, my beautiful people. See you very soon in Spain. In the meantime, we’ll keep growing.”

Colleagues and friends were quick to celebrate the news. Fellow singer Julieta Venegas chimed in with, “So excited! How beautiful.” Musician Juan Manuel Torreblanca added, “What a marvel,” while singer Pedrina kept it classic with, “Congratulations!”

Image via Instagram / Natalia Lafourcade

“What a lucky little human being to get to hear your beautiful voice singing up close! Enjoy this magical time – you deserve it after all these years of giving us such a gift with your gorgeous and heartfelt music,” one fan gushed.

The Pregnant Singer Plans to Tour Into September

Lafourcade is expecting her first child with her partner, filmmaker Juan Pablo López-Fonseca. They have collaborated since 2017 on projects like the documentaries Musas (2017) and Hasta la Raíz, which won a Latin Grammy for Best Music Video, according to The Latin Times.

The four-time Grammy and 18-time Latin Grammy winner, featured in Billboard’s 50 Best Female Latin Pop Artists of All Time, is balancing motherhood while touring across the Americas and Europe to perform her latest album, CANCIONERA. This follows her 2022 album, De Todas Las Flores, which earned her a Grammy and three Latin Grammys.

Lafourcade will tour Europe in August before returning to Mexico for two shows at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City on September 9 and 11.