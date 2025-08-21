Singer-Songwriter Undergoes Fourth Endometriosis Operation

Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and songwriter Ajeet recently opened up to fans about her “wildly painful journey” with endometriosis.

Ajeet’s music has garnered widespread recognition, reaching #1 on the iTunes World Music Chart and earning a spot in the Billboard Top 10 New Age Chart. She has collaborated with renowned artists such as Trevor Hall, Woven Kin, Rising Appalachia, Snatam Kaur, Seamus Egan, and Peia.

The New Hampshire artist took to Instagram recently to update her fans about her ongoing health struggles.

“My beloved community, I had my fourth operation for the wildly painful journey that is advanced endometriosis yesterday,” she began in her caption alongside a picture of her resting in a hospital bed with her dog. “I feel so blessed to have found @drliu_endometriosis_surgeon, who is deeply skilled and cares with all her presence and heart.”

“I’ll be resting for some weeks, so I will miss a few commitments, but my heart longs to heal and be in the medicine of music more than ever. For today, it is only rest, heal, be,” she continued.

Ajeet also hinted that the harrowing health crisis will influence her future music.

“I know the deeper I go into this healing, the deeper we will go together into the healing of music, and oooof we will fly. I’m following my body and this is where we are now.”

“So grateful for your support and prayers. I feel it and am carried by your love,” she concluded.

Fans Show Support for Ajeet Following Her Fourth Endometriosis Operation

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing pelvic pain, heavy periods, and fertility issues. Treatment includes medication, surgery, or both. It can disrupt daily life and impact fertility.

Severe endometriosis can cause bladder or bowel issues like blood in urine or stool, and pain during bathroom use. Rarely, it affects the lungs or diaphragm, causing chest pain or shortness of breath.

Surgical treatments for endometriosis include laparoscopic surgery, where a small cut in the abdomen allows a camera-equipped tool to identify and remove endometriosis tissue.

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments to show their support for Ajeet as she recovers.

“Heal well, my love. May you have all the time you need in this process to heal fully and completely,” one fan wrote.

“Thank you so much for sharing! I’m having my first excision surgery next month and feeling so anxious about it,” another onlooker wrote. “Seeing others getting through it makes me feel a little at ease and excited for this next step,” they added.

“All the best for your recovery. Your music helped me through my Endo journey and inspired me to process the pain creatively,” another fan wrote.