F.L.Y. Approves of Taylor Swift Remixing Famous ‘Swag Surfin’ Song

Taylor Swift is approved to remix “Swag Surfin” by F.L.Y, with the original creators expressing excitement for her interest in their 2009 hit.

The song “Swag Surfin'” by Fast Life Yungstaz has become somewhat of an anthem for the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans enthusiastically join in the iconic dance, creating a mass spectacle in the stands. Swift was captured on video, showcasing her dance moves alongside Donna Kelce, her boyfriend’s mother, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Patrick Mahomes.

Swift surfin’ caused a sensation on social media. “Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift swag surfing was not on my 2024 bingo card,” one user wrote alongside the footage.

donna kelce and taylor swift swag surfing was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/57QR7sGlzA — jules (@ohheyitsjaye) January 14, 2024

Unsurprisingly, some hip-hop enthusiasts consider Taylor’s dancing as an embarrassing cultural moment. However, the sentiment is quite different among the members of F.L.Y. They recently told TMZ that Swift’s surfin’ moves skyrocketed their streams by an astonishing 700%. Moreover, they wouldn’t mind if she decided to release her own ‘Taylor’s Version’ as long as she incorporates some rap elements into it.

‘Swag Surfin’ Had a Rich History Before Taylor Swift

Of course, the track was huge long before Swift was associated with it.”Swag Surfin'” is a popular song released by the Fast Life Yungstaz (or F.L.Y.) as part of their debut album “Jamboree” in 2009. This track achieved significant success, reaching No. 62 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and establishing a remarkable legacy. Notably, it has been played at prestigious venues like the White House and has been sampled and remixed by renowned artists such as Beyonce and Lil Wayne.

Swag Surfin, described by Briana Younger in the New Yorker as “a staple at HBCUs,” holds significant importance. It is a cherished tradition within the long-standing practice of black people dancing publicly and proudly.

Swag Surfin spread in the sports world, starting with HBCU campus events. The Falcons later embraced it as a gameday tradition, honoring F.L.Y.’s Stone Mountain and Atlanta roots.

Of course, Swift created quite a stir when she made her debut at a Chiefs game in September. She couldn’t contain her excitement as she leaped up, cheering exuberantly when he scored a touchdown.

Travis Kelce won’t be supporting Taylor Swift at the Grammys on Sunday night. However, reports suggest that she is sparing no effort to watch him play football. Swift is fully prepared to attend the Super Bowl right after her performance in Tokyo the night before. The upcoming direct flight she will be taking is an arduous journey lasting 13 hours.