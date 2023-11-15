‘Extreme Weight Loss’ Star, Brandi Mallory Dead At 40

Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory has died at the age of 40.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, Brandi, who appeared in season 4 of the ABC series, died on Thursday. As confirmed by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, she was found in a business parking lot in Stone Mountain, Georgia, at 10:40 am.

Brandi’s family and friends honored her life in a candlelight vigil on November 12. A memorial service is to follow the vigil on Sunday, November 19, at Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Georgia.

Brandi Mallory’s Time On ‘Extreme Weight Loss’

As a child, Brandi was drawn towards beauty pageants after watching them on television with her mother. She competed in beauty pageants until she was 12 years old. At that time, she weighed more than 250 pounds and was told by judges that she was too heavy to compete.

At Brandi’s heaviest, she weighed 329 pounds, pushing her to pursue a lifestyle change.

On Extreme Weight Loss, the ABC star became trainer Chris Powell’s first client to compete in a Half Ironman.

The Half Ironman challenge includes swimming, biking, and running, a combined 70.3 miles in under eight hours. Half Ironman participants also must lose at least one pound during the challenge.

Brandi’s final Instagram post was on November 3, featuring a video of herself eating an apple.

Friends Pay Tribue To Brandi Mallory

Brandi Mallory’s fellow Extreme Weight Loss star, Kim Williams Maxile, paid tribute to the star on Instagram.

Maxile, who starred in season 5 of the show, wrote, “Rest in Love sis.

To my fellow Extreme Weight Loss sis, Brandi, you will be missed.”

“I’ll never forget while I was at boot camp for season 5 we watched your season and it inspired us to keep going. Your episode was my favorite because we had so much in common from pageants to being a makeup artist and just a love of life,” she recalled.

“When my episode aired a year later you reached out and even though we never met in person (at that moment) you and I became sisters as only a small group of us know what life was like on the show and life after the show.”

Maxile continued, “We finally met in person a few years later when you came to spend time with me in Cali and it was like we’ve known each other our whole life!”

“Girl, I enjoyed our weekend and we just stayed up for 3 days talking about everything. We laughed we cried, we created a project together and I knew we’d be sisters for life.”

“You truly made an impact on this world with your zest and your passion for body positivity. I’m blessed to have gotten to experience you in this world. Love you so much sis,” she finished.