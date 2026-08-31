‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Figure Dead at 85: RIP to Terry Trotter

Musician Terry Trotter has died at the age of 86. Trotter, who worked in the music department of many popular and well-known projects, is perhaps best known for composing the theme song for Everybody Loves Raymond.

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Trotter, who died on August 4 in Las Vegas, was “a bebop jazz musician at heart, Terry devoted his life to music,” his obituary reads.

“For more than six decades, he was recognized as one of the most accomplished and versatile pianists in the music industry. A pianist of rare sensitivity and technical brilliance his expressive playing, impeccable musicianship and collaborative spirit made him one of the most admired pianists of his generation. A master of jazz, classical, film, television, and popular music, he built an exceptional career defined by artistry, precision, and an unwavering dedication to his craft.”

According to Trotter’s IMDB page, he was part of the music department for The Carol Burnett Show, as well as The Jonathan Winters Show. He also served in the music department for Great Performances, and Six by Sondheim.

“His remarkable talent led him to perform and record with many of the world’s most celebrated artists, including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Natalie Cole, Céline Dion, Larry Carlton, Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme and countless others. Millions also came to know his work through his composition of the iconic theme for the beloved television series Everybody Loves Raymond,” his obituary said.

A celebration of life for Trotter will be announced at a later date, per the family.

They asked that in lieu of flowers, people “support music education or a charitable organization that encourages young musicians to pursue their passion, continuing the spirit of generosity and mentorship that defined his life.”