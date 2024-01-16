eva-mendes-reacts-to-viral-ryan-gosling-moment-at-critics-choice-awards

Just after her partner Ryan Gosling went viral for his hilarious reaction to “I’m Just Ken” winning a 2024 Critics Choice Award, Eva Mendes took to her Instagram account to share her support.

After “I’m Just Ken” won best song at the event on Sunday, Jan. 14, the cameras panned to Gosling, who appeared to be completely stunned. He then raised his eyebrows and stood up. He also appeared to jokingly shake his head in disbelief as the song’s writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt took to the stage to accept the award.

Eva Mendes quickly responded to Ryan Gosling’s reaction by sharing a gif of his viral Critics Choice moment on her Instagram account. “I LOVE HIM!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Prior to the viral reaction, Ryan Gosling gave a shoutout to Eva Mendes and their two daughters, Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7 at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

After accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, Gosling declared, “Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream.”

“So the way I see it, there’s no way I’ve contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me, but the idea that I might have given something back to the thing that’s given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together since Sept. 2011. They met on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines.

Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Role Was Influenced By His and Eva Mendes’ Daughters

While at the premiere of Barbie in July 2023, Ryan Gosling revealed how his role as Ken was greatly influenced by his and Eva Mendes’ two daughters.

“I just like pink now,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “[My daughters] have seen a lot pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it. They were a huge inspiration for me.”

When asked if his and Mendes’ daughters thought his Ken role was funny, Gosling declared, “Yeah, unless it wasn’t. And then I worked on it.”

Ryan Gosling admitted that he wasn’t sure if they needed to see the entire film just yet. “Well, it was, I think weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway,” he explained. “I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy.”

Ryan Gosling went on to praise his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie. She was also a producer of the film. “I think it’s all been incredible, everything, the whole way,” he went on to add. “Margot has produced this film and built this film, structured the process, created the environment for all of us. I mean, this is an indication of what it was like to shoot [the movie].”