Ryan Gosling’s Stunned Reaction to Winning Critics Choice Award for ‘I’m Just Ken’ Breaks the Internet

In 2023, the Barbie movie took the world by storm. The Greta Gerwig creation garnered an incredible amount of social media attention, rapidly launching the color pink to the forefront of everyone’s minds. And though one of its main themes is, of course, girl power, Ryan Gosling’s Ken has been showered with praise as well – to Ryan’s obvious surprise.

At this year’s Critics Choice Awards ceremony, Ryan Gosling was one of the artists awarded Best Original Song for “I’m Just Ken.” Gosling belts out the 80s power ballad in Barbie, sympathizing with Ken’s plight as Barbie’s nonessential sidekick.

As the beloved ballad began to play over the speakers, however, Ryan Gosling didn’t look excited or proud. Instead, the actor appeared positively bewildered. So much so, in fact, that he didn’t even go on stage to accept the award.

Man is actually bamboozled https://t.co/TQ6umaBeoJ — Poe's Law, Esq: Poe's Lawyer (@dyingscribe) January 15, 2024

Ryan Gosling’s confused reaction to his Critics Choice win ignited an avalanche of viral responses from his countless adoring fans.

“Bro was flabbergasted he thought it was a prank,” one fan wrote. “Honey wake up new Gosling gif just dropped,” another said with a gif of Ryan’s bemused mug.

Bro said pic.twitter.com/eowji0g48j — I M Λ 𝕏 (@_Syncopy_) January 15, 2024

“Real time clicking that he’s gonna have to perform at the Oscars,” one fan guessed. “God when he’s thanked for winning another football game,” another joked.

Meanwhile, some users were just as shocked as Ryan Gosling. “If you told me this song would go this far I would’ve laughed in your face,” one user said.

“it’s so wild cause i feel like a main theme in barbie was men doing the bare minimum and getting celebrated for it and it literally created a real world example,” another wrote.

Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Was in “Barbie” So “Boys Could Cry Too”

Ryan Gosling didn’t take the stage for his “I’m Just Ken” win. Writers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, however, shouted the actor out in their acceptance speech.

“Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours,” Ronson said. “You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you.”

The Barbie soundtrack writers then thanked director Greta Gerwig for her inclusion of the lengthy track.

“The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power-ballad, dream-ballet, shred fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little too, we’re really forever in your debt for that,” Ronson said.