two-time-emmy-winner-and-wife-expecting-their-first-child-together

Two-time Emmy winner Derek Hough announced earlier this month that he and his wife, Hayley Erbert, are expecting their first child together.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed the exciting news. “We can’t believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small,” they wrote with a heart emoji.

In a separate post, the Emmy winner shared beautiful photos of Erbert holding ultrasound photos of their first child.

“Already so loved,” he wrote in the caption.

Fans, family, and friends couldn’t help but be excited about the incredible news. Derek’s sister and Dancing With the Stars co-host, Julianne Hough, declared, “Baby Hough is so wise to choose you two [as] their parents – they are already loved and protected! I love you both more than anything – Aunt JuJu is ready for whatever you need.”

The Dancing With the Stars crew also commented, “Looks like we have a little dancer on the way!”

Hough and Erbert first met during the Move Live Tour in 2014. They were married in August 2023.

The Emmy Winner and His Wife Struggled With Health Issues One Year Before Announcing Their First Child

The pregnancy comes a little more than a year after Erbert underwent multiple skull surgeries.

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” Hough wrote in December 2023. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

Two months after the first surgery, Hayley also shared a tearful video, updating her social media followers about her health journey.

“It’s been quite the journey,” she explained. “There’s been so much that has happened in two months.”

Erbert then shared how she had her emergency craniectomy and eventually a cranioplasty a few weeks later. However, the dance professional pointed out that she’s been making progress every day. She later returned to dance.









