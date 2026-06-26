‘Love and Hip Hop’ Cast Member Arrested on Drug and Speeding Charges

Reality television personality and rapper Benzino, a former cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was arrested earlier this month in south Georgia after a traffic stop led to multiple charges, including speeding, drug possession and driving with a suspended license.

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According to an incident report obtained by WALB, officers with the Arabi Police Department stopped Benzino, whose legal name is Raymond Scott, on June 9 after allegedly clocking a silver SUV traveling 91 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 75 in Crisp County.

Police reported that Scott told the officer he did not have a valid driver’s license because of issues related to child support. A records check later showed his license had been suspended for multiple offenses, according to the report.

Marijuana Found Inside Benzino’s SUV

While speaking with Scott, the officer reported smelling marijuana coming from inside the SUV. Police said Scott acknowledged that marijuana was in the vehicle. He then directed officers to a bag located in the driver’s side door.

During a subsequent search, officers also found a second bag of suspected marijuana beneath a blanket in the back seat next to passenger Ruth Lewis. Lewis told officers the marijuana belonged to her, according to the incident report.

Authorities arrested Scott and Lewis and transported them to the Crisp County Jail. Scott also faces charges related to speeding and driving without a valid license. Additional court records were not immediately available, and the case remains pending.

The SUV’s owner, identified by police as Ashley Bell, told officers Scott had been driving because she had taken medication and needed to sleep. Police cited Bell for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle. Officers collected the suspected marijuana and placed it into evidence.

Benzino rose to prominence as a rapper, media executive and co-owner of The Source magazine. He then joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, where he appeared during the show’s first three seasons. He has also appeared on other reality television programs and remains a recognizable figure in hip-hop and entertainment.