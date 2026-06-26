Rock Drummer Dead at 55: Tribute Concert Planned for Aaron Preston

Aaron Preston, the Oklahoma rock drummer whose powerful performances helped define several influential bands in the state’s alternative music scene during the 1990s, has died. He was 55.

Videos by Suggest

Preston died on May 13, according to his obituary and KOSU. Musicians and fans across Oklahoma quickly paid tribute to the drummer, whose work with Chainsaw Kittens, For Love Not Lisa, and other bands left a lasting mark on the regional rock scene.

Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sept. 29, 1970, Preston grew up in Oklahoma City. His obituary described him as a beloved musician, animal lover, brother, fiancé, uncle, and friend who lived with “rhythm, creativity, tenderness, and unmistakable originality.” Family members said he will be remembered both for his musicianship and for his generosity, humor and loyalty.

Preston built his reputation behind the drum kit with several Oklahoma bands. He joined Chainsaw Kittens for the group’s 1992 album Flipped Out in Singapore. He then became the longest-serving drummer for Oklahoma City hard rock band For Love Not Lisa.

His drumming appeared on the band’s albums Merge and Information Superdriveway. During his career, he also performed with Janis Eighteen, Puller, The Nikfitz, Dead Girlfriend, Reverb Bros, Billy Joe Winghead, Pulpit Red and Dragonsblood.

A Concert To Celebrate Aaron Preston’s Life Has Been Organized

The Oklahoma music community continues to honor Preston’s legacy.

Organizers have scheduled “A Night of Noise for Aaron Preston” on June 27 at 51st Street Speakeasy in Oklahoma City. The public event will feature musical tributes, special guests and friends celebrating his life. Story sharing is set to begin at 8 p.m. Organizers describe the gathering as an opportunity for the community to come together in Preston’s memory.

Friends and fellow musicians remembered Preston as an intense, instinctive performer whose presence elevated every band he joined.

Away from the stage, it noted his deep love for animals, especially reptiles and dogs, and his quiet kindness toward those around him.

According to his obituary, Preston is survived by his sister, brother, fiancée Haley Harris, and her daughter, Charlie.