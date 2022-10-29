Emma Thompson’s Joke About Menopause Helps Us Normalize It

Emma Thompson isn’t afraid to talk about menopause, even during a speech at an awards ceremony. In fact, Thompson is joking about menopause in a way that many women can relate. It’s about time. We need to talk about menopause and normalize it instead of considering it a taboo topic.

Cold Weather And Hot Flashes

As fall weather sets in for many of us in America, we’re just starting to get accustomed to the cold and frigid temperatures. Back in 2014, during a cold spell in the northeast, Thompson didn’t have to get used to the weather. In fact, she appreciated the chilly temperatures.

RELATED: Win $2,200 In Prizes From These 5 Brands That Are Making Midlife Women Feel Seen

Thompson was being honored for her role in Saving Mr. Banks and walked away with the Award for Best Actress at the National Board of Review Gala. However, on that cold night, the actress had more than just the award on her mind. “It’s such a cold night and it’s the only time I’ve actively been grateful for menopause,” Thompson, 54, said while giving her acceptance speech. “I’ve been entirely comfortable.”

For the actress, the cold temperatures were welcomed as she dealt with hot flashes. As hot flashes often occur during the menopause transition, Thompson’s joke echoed a collective feeling for many women.

‘I’ve Never Regarded Menopause As A Taboo’

As Thompson and other women in Hollywood open up about the reality of menopause, more and more women are able to speak their truth about the transition. Unfortunately, menopause has been a topic that has been taboo to discuss for many years. Thankfully, female celebrities are making great strides in changing that.

Hollywood appears to be listening. In fact, Thompson even starred in a movie, Late Night, that addressed menopause. While promoting the movie, the actress shared more of her thoughts on menopause and how it’s discussed—and how it is not—in society.

“I’ve never regarded menopause as a taboo. Although, of course, you don’t realize until you mention it. And suddenly everyone goes, ‘Thank god you’re talking about it.’ You don’t realize that it has in fact been sidelined and not discussed because of course it’s something to do with women, who have been sidelined and not discussed for centuries. So as we are coming out, as it were, from this oppression, it’s very interesting to see our reactions to things that we know are there.”

We’ve come a long way in squashing menopause as taboo. Hopefully we’ll continue to see this trend on and off screen.

More From Suggest