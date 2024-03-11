Ryan Gosling Performs ‘I’m Just Ken’ With Slash at 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling rocked the 2024 Oscars stage with a show-stealing performance of “I’m Just Ken.” Gosling brought the hit song from 2023’s Barbie to life with the help of a few friends, including iconic guitarist Slash.

Along with Slash, Gosling borrowed the vocals from a few familiar faces in the audience. That list of names includes Barbie herself, Margot Robbie, and Gosling’s former co-star Emma Stone.

Even better, on the stage, Gosling was surrounded by all of the other Ken actors from the film. How awesome is that?

Ryan Gosling performing “I’m Just Ken” at the #Oscars.



Ryan Gosling Steals the Show at 2024 Oscars, Internet Sounds Off

Of course, the internet had a lot to say about Gosling’s performance at the 2024 Oscars. Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t stop talking about his 3-minute musical showcase.

“Gosling’s lack of fear when it comes to being goofy is so endearing,” wrote one user.

ryan gosling’s lack of fear when it comes to being goofy it’s so endearing — vampire workday (@imbobswaget) March 11, 2024

Another user chimed in, “Gosling starting “I’m Just Ken” in the audience behind Margot Robbie who CANNOT stop laughing. Genius. I hope the Kenergy never leaves him.”

ryan gosling starting "i'm just ken" in the audience behind margot robbie who CANNOT stop laughing. genius. i hope the kenergy never leaves ryan gosling #oscars pic.twitter.com/NVgEvEzGHH — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 11, 2024

Finally, one user added, “Gosling had every A-list celeb on their feet. he turned the entire Oscars theater into a full-on concert. that man has so much charisma and star power. Wow.”