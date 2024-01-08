Emma Stone Calls Taylor Swift an ‘A-hole’ at 2024 Golden Globes

Emma Stone called Taylor Swift an “a-hole” backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes. But don’t worry – Stone isn’t ready to abandon her Swiftie status just yet.

While speaking with the press following her Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy win at the Golden Globes, Stone was asked about Taylor Swift’s support on her big night.

“What an a–hole, am I right?” Stone joked. “I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there — but what an a–hole.”

Taylor Swift was nominated for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award. The “Anti-Hero” lost Margot Robbie’s Barbie.

As Emma Stone made her way to the stage, Swift wasn’t the only one celebrating her victory. Jennifer Lawrence, another Golden Globes-nominated friend of Stone’s in attendance, visibly mouthed “oh my god” and “mother” while applauding her longtime pal.

Just before her friend’s win, Lawrence jokingly mouthed “If I don’t win, I’m leaving” to the camera.

Taylor Swift Unamused by Jo Koy’s NFL Joke at Golden Globes

Taylor Swift was seen having an enjoyable evening with friends Emma Stone and Selena Gomez, but it wasn’t all smiles for the “Karma” singer. At one point in the evening, Swift looked downright annoyed.

Comedian Jo Koy acted as host at the Golden Globes and didn’t exactly bring his A-game in terms of jokes. His awkward monologue led to many viewers calling him “cringe” on social media, but his Taylor Swift joke had fans in a full-blown uproar.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL is that at the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy quipped, referring to the NFL’s frequent features of Swift attending Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

taylor swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes…a mood, if you will pic.twitter.com/KgNhWF6pbh — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 8, 2024

Taylor Swift responded with a frosty glare and a sip of champagne. Instantly, the internet was ablaze with Swifties roasting the comedian.

“It’s always the bald ugly man thinking he is the funniest guy around,” one fan fumed. “And the flop of the year award goes to,” noted another. “Not even a swifter but that was lame as hell,” added a third.