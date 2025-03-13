emiru-wears-cut-out-sweater-as-she-models-ashy-brown-wig

Cosplayer, YouTuber, and streamer Emiru is back at it again, leaving fans in awe with another jaw-dropping transformation.

The 27-year-old recently took to Instagram, this time rocking a cut-out sweater and an ashy brunette wig that screams “main character energy.”

After a couple of sweet poses, Emiru completed the post with a cute pic of their cat, lounging on the hardwood floor. It seems the Twitch star may have been channeling her kitty’s vibes; their sweater matched their pet’s fur…

“HELLO HOPE U ARE ALL HAVING A GREAT 2025,” Emiru wrote alongside the post. “One of my highlights last year was doing my show always on with @extra.emily, really appreciate @ATT for making the show possible and looking forward to more in 2025,” they added.

Needless to say, Emiru’s legion of fans rushed to the comments on her post to rave about her latest transformation.

“Didn’t even recognize you at first!” one comment read. “This color is so good on u, woaw,” another comment gushed.

Some were simply gobsmacked by the striking images.

“Ma’am. Please warn a brother, I’m working out and almost dropped my dumbbell on my feet,’ one fan joked. “I need help, I think my jaw fell off,” a second fan added.

“Wow, she transformed into a cat,” yet another fan quipped, referring to the final shot of a kitty on the floor.

Even her sponsor AT&T couldn’t help but get in on the fun, commenting: “Always on with our favs!”

Emiru Had a Disturbing ‘Fan’ Encounter Earlier This Month

Earlier this month, Emiru was joined by fellow streamers Valkyrae, and Cinna as they visited the Santa Monica Pier during a streaming marathon they were hosting together.

As they approached the pier, an individual who appeared to be a fan quickly recognized them. However, the situation soon took a disturbing turn. The man began pressuring them to give him one of their phone numbers, and his behavior rapidly escalated. Eventually, he started chasing the women around, threatening to “kill them right now.”

A Twitch spokesperson has recently addressed the alarming incident in a statement to Rolling Stone. The representative, who remained unnamed, expressed the company’s deep concern, stating they are “horrified” by the harassment and abuse directed at their creators, whether it occurs on the platform or beyond.

The Twitch representative emphasized the platform’s deep commitment to supporting its streamers, stating that they are actively working to ensure creators feel supported. They also acknowledged that Twitch’s safety teams are currently investigating the matter. However, the representative did not clarify whether the company had directly reached out to Emiru, Valkyrae, or Cinna.