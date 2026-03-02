Eminem’s Daughter Stuns in New Baby Bump Photos

Eminem’s daughter is losing herself in the moment, showing off her massive baby bump in some stunning new glamour shots…

Videos by Suggest

The veteran rapper’s adopted daughter, Alaina Scott, who is expecting her first child with husband Matt Moeller, shared the stunning new photos on Instagram on Feb. 22. In the series of sultry snaps, the mother-to-be glowed in a plunging black top, paired with a matching blazer and pants. With a confident smile, she cradled her growing baby bump, embracing her new curves.

“33 years today, and it feels like a rebirth. Becoming softer; Becoming stronger;

Becoming HER mother,” she began in the epic birthday post. “I have never felt more in my body. More connected. More beautiful.”

“And I hope when she looks at me, she sees a woman who honors herself. Who takes up space without apology. Who understands that worth isn’t earned, it simply is,” she continued.

“If she learns anything from me, let it be this: You do not have to change to be loved.

You are enough. Entirely.”

“This will be the best year of my life,” Scott concluded.

“Happy Birthday! May you have a year filled with love, blessings and happiness! ❤️🎉 (And you look stunning!)” one onlooker wrote in the comments section.

Eminem’s Daughter Also Showed Off Her Baby Bump Earlier in February

On Feb. 1, she shared a series of photos from her baby shower on Instagram, including a rare picture with her siblings. In the sweet photo, Eminem’s daughter wore a red dress and placed a hand on her stomach.

Her sister, Hailie Jade Scott, 30, stood on one side, wearing a pale pink dress and smiling as she rested a hand on Alaina’s stomach. On the other side, their sibling Stevie, 23, smiled in black jeans and a brown knit tank top.

“Counting down the days till she’s here🤍 truly the best day celebrating our girl with the best village, she is so loved, and that’s the best gift of all,” she wrote alongside the shots.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has three children with his ex-wife Kim Scott: Alaina Marie, Hailie Jade, and Stevie Laine. Alaina, the daughter of Kim’s late sister Dawn, was adopted by Eminem in the early 2000s due to her mother’s struggles with addiction.

Eminem also adopted Stevie, who was born in 2005 to Kim and her then-boyfriend Eric Hartter, after he and Kim reconciled.

Eminem became a grandfather for the first time last April when Hailie Jade welcomed her son, Elliot Marshall.