Eminem’s Child Is Non-Binary And Goes By This Name Now

Eminem’s 19-year-old child has made a heartfelt announcement, revealing their non-binary identity and the new name, Stevie Laine. The artist, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, legally adopted Stevie in 2005, following his reconciliation with Kim Scott, Stevie’s mother.

Stevie introduced their true identity through a series of Instagram and TikTok posts, showcasing their unique fashion sense and recently cut short hair. In one Instagram post, Stevie shared their pronouns, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their non-binary identity. They wrote, “call me Stevie (they/she/he),” a statement supported by their sister Hailie Jade, who is Eminem’s biological daughter with Kim.

Stevie also posted a TikTok video illustrating their journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance. The video showcased their transformation over the years, accompanied by captions like “Watch me become more comfortable with myself” and “forever growing and changing.” Stevie used the hashtags #genderfluid, #bi, and #nonbinary in several posts.

Support From Family and Friends

The supportive comments from followers began pouring in as Stevie shared their authentic self. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “ugh, we love this for you!!!!! Stevie is such a lovely name too, I love this.” After clearing their Instagram feed and starting anew, another follower commented, “Welcome back, beautiful, we missed you.”

A third follower expressed pride, writing, “SO PROUD OF YOU STEVIE, WE LOVE YOU.”

Stevie’s grandmother, Kathleen Sluck, acknowledged their new name in an obituary posted last month. The obituary recognized Kathleen’s joy at becoming a grandmother to her grandchildren, including Stevie, along with their other siblings, Alaina, Adam, Hailie, P.J., and Parker.

In an emotional tribute from one of Stevie’s friends, Brooke, the affection and closeness of their relationship with their grandmother were evident. The tribute recalled moments spent with Kathleen, who played an important role in their lives.

Stevie’s biological father is Eric Hartter, who was in a relationship with Kim Scott during a break from Eminem. The superstar rapper legally adopted Stevie, assuming a paternal role in their life.

A Complex History

Kim and Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had a complex relationship history. They initially married in 1999 but divorced two years later. In January 2006, they remarried, but by April of the same year, their reconciliation had once again unraveled.

Stevie’s biological father, Eric Hartter, was a professional tattoo artist who struggled with legal issues and addiction, leading to multiple encounters with the law. Tragically, he passed away last year at the age of 40.

Eminem played a significant role in raising Stevie, along with Hailie, who is now 25, and adopted daughter Alaina, who is 28. Alaina’s mother is Kim’s late twin sister, Dawn, who tragically passed away due to a drug overdose in 2016. Stevie’s announcement serves as an important step in their journey of self-discovery and acceptance. It is an opportunity for their followers and the public to embrace and respect their non-binary identity.