eminem-reveals-daughter-hailie-jade-is-pregnant-with-first-baby-in-sweet-video

Slim Shady is going to be a Grandpa! In his latest video, Eminem dropped that his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, is expecting her first baby.

In the veteran rapper’s new music video for his song “Temporary,” dedicated to 28-year-old Hallie, she presents the 51-year-old artist with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with “grandpa” on the back.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans picked up the not-so-subtle reveal and rushed to congratulate the beloved hip-hop artist.

“YOUVE OFFICIALLY HIT GRANDPA RAP,” one hyped fan declared on X.

“Biggest congratulations to Hailie Jade, Grandpa & Fam. Thank you guys for sharing such monumental moments with us,” another fan wrote.

Still, on X denizen couldn’t help but quip at all some have called the veteran grandpa for some years now…

“CONGRATS OMG NOW WE CAN CALL YOU GRANDPA WITHOUT FEELING BAD,” they joked.

“That’s the most personal video Eminem has ever done. beautiful.. he watched his daughter get married and now she’s pregnant damn,” yet another fan chimed in.

Back in 2020, Eminem Boasted How Hallie Had ‘No Babies’

Indeed, Hallie tied the knot with her husband, Evan McClintock, in May. The couple became engaged in February 2023, having first met at Michigan State University in 2016.

Mathers and McClintock exchanged vows at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Michigan. The couple’s intimate ceremony was graced by their closest family and friends, with one of the highlights being Eminem’s touching father-daughter dance with the bride.

Eminem talked about his newly married daughter Hailie and his new son-in-law Evan in a March 2020 Hotboxin’ interview with Mike Tyson. Boy, how times have changed…

“No babies,” the veteran rapper told Tyson about Hailie’s parental status at the time. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good,” she added. “She’s made me proud for sure,’ the rapper and sometimes actor shared.

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological daughter with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. In the early 2000s, they also adopted Alaina, who needed a loving home due to her mother’s battle with drug addiction.

Eminem also adopted Kim’s daughter, Stevie, who is now 21. Stevie was born from a previous relationship Kim had between her two marriages to the renowned rapper.