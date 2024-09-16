Eminem Slams Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Over Tupac & Biggie Murders in New Song

Rap superstar Eminem has never been known to mince his words. And things were no different on his latest album.

Eminem recently released the deluxe version of his album The Death of Slim Shady. The Detroit native employed rap juggernauts Westside Boogie and Grip for the remix of his hit song “Fuel.” And on Em’s verse, he accused Diddy of playing a part in the 1990s murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Eminem Slams Diddy on New Album

“‘Fuel’ remix, “So who’ll be picked next, So whose name gonna be next up? / Notorious B.I.G.’s death was the domino effect of Tupac’s murder / Like facial tissue, whose clock should I clean next? Puff’s? / ‘Til he’s in police handcuffs, guilty, will he step up? / Like gee, never turned himself in, who knows all the murders there’ll have been?!?,” the artist raps.

Tupac and Smalls were involved in one of the most notorious rap beefs ever in the 1990s. So the feud caused a major divide between the East Coast and West Coach in the rap industry. Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas in September 1996 and Smalls was murdered in March of the following year. Diddy, as the founder of Bad Boy Records, who Smalls was signed to was right in the thick of the feud.

Combs Named in Recent Tupac Shakur Filing

Diddy was, facing questions about his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s murder earlier this year. This is after he was cited more than 70 times in recent legal filings. These recent filings come after damning testimony from gangster Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Davis is the man currently being prosecuted for the murder of Shakur.

The 149-page court filings report Davis alleging that the rap mogul offered him $1 million for the assassination of Tupac back in 1996.

Transcripts of interviews Keefe gave to the media and police before his arrest last year are included in the documents. During one convo with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Keefe D told detectives Diddy had personally reached out. He says that Diddy claimed he’d be willing to pay to have Tupac taken out by someone on the streets.

In another interview, Keefe claims that Puff had contacted him in the aftermath of Pac’s murder. Simply asking, “Yo, was that us?”